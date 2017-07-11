Afternoon Voice

Sayyad Sallauddin was declared as an international terrorist during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit. At the same time, his family is being given special treatment by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Though Sallauddin is living in Pakistan and promoting terrorism in India, his entire family (wife, 5 sons, and 2 girls) are living a luxurious life in Kashmir. All his children are holding government jobs. This truth makes one extremely annoying. A terrorist’s family gets government jobs; but a martyred soldiers family have to run from pillar to post for availing these facilities. It would not be wrong to say that such incidents can happen only in India.

Ramdas Bhoir

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)