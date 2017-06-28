1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast convict, Mustafa Dossa dies in J J Hospital

1993 Mumbai blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dies. He was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai last night.

Dossa was one of the 6 men convicted by a special TADA court on June 6 in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Early in the morning, Dossa was admitted to JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain and hypertension. Hospital dean T P Lahane confirmed that Dossa dies of a cardiac arrest.

“Dossa was admitted to the jail ward of the hospital at 3 am,” hospital dean TP Lahane said.

Dossa (lodged in Arthur Road Jail) complained of chest pain and had hypertension, diabetes and infection, Lahane added.

Dossa had informed the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court about his heart problem and said that he wanted to undergo a bypass surgery.

The CBI had on Tuesday sought capital punishment for Dossa, arguing that his role in the blasts was “more severe” than that of hanged convict Yakub Memon. The CBI said Dossa was one of the “brains” behind the conspiracy and that his degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest.

The court, in the second leg of the trial in the blasts case, had on June 16 convicted five accused, including Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA, while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under TADA Act.

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993. The court had acquitted another accused Abdul Quayyum of all charges.

The development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought capital punishment for all convicts, including Dossa, arguing that their role in the blasts was parallel to that of hanged convict Yakub Memon.

CBI counsel Deepak Salve said he would seek extreme punishment for all six convicts in the case.

