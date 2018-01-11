2 crude bombs found at Mumbai Metro site

Two crude bombs were unearthed during digging at a Metro construction site in Mumbai Central, which were later defused and sent for forensic testing.

A Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) official informed an on-duty officer about the explosives found during the excavation work on the Metro Line just outside the Mumbai Central Railway Station.

The staff of BCT Post with a dog squad reached the site and informed Nagpada Police about the matter.

Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Shevale along with his team and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) members of Maharashtra Police reached the site.

They then defused the bombs and sent them to the forensic laboratory at Kalina for expert opinion.