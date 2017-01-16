“2017 Global Content Bazar” event to boost Indo-China ties

Film and television sets up a cooperation bridge to write friendship between China and India with the first ever China Pavilion at “2017 Global Content Bazar”. It is been organized by The State Council Information Office, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT) and co-organised by Shanghai Wings Media. During the exhibition, it also successfully held the “Feeling China – Chinese Content Screening”.

“Global Content Bazar” was attended by hundreds of media companies from China, Russia, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Nigeria and other countries, with a total audience of over 2,000. At the same time, the show also brought together India’s most well-known major television stations, production companies, content distributors, Bollywood film studios and television studios. The types of content included movies, TV shows, animations and more.

This is the first time Chinese media and entertainment enterprises have come to India as a group. which brought together Shanghai Media Group, Shanghai SMG Pictures Co., Ltd., China Broadcast & TV Culture (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., VJ Animation Studio, 100UU (Tian Jin) Culture Communication Corp. Ltd, Daye Transmedia Group Co. Ltd., Hangzhou IX Media Co. Ltd., Guangdong WinSing Company Limited, Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co. Ltd and many other organizations. In order to get closer to the local Indian audiences, the representatives from the Chinese film and television media companies translated the content into the local language, and especially with respect to the selection of the content, paid special attention to the characteristics of the Indian and South Asian markets.

At the Chinese Content Screening Mr. Li Yuanling, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mumbai gave the opening ceremony speech. Mr. Zhu Zhengwen, Director of Planning Division, TV Drama Department, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, People’s Republic of China, gave an introduction to the Indian audience about the current scenario of China’s TV drama industry. During the event, the Sino-Indian collaboration work was discussed to create and raise awareness. Representatives from Indian local company Top Entertainment Pvt Ltd shared their experiences of the China-India collaboration for the movie “Kung-Fu Yoga “, which will be shown in China during the Spring Festival. Representatives from Planetcast Media Services Limited and Eros International Media Limited also shared their experiences about China-India cultural cooperation in film and television.