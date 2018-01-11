25 nations to participate in India Open Boxing

More than 25 countries will be participating in the India Open Boxing Championship, said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) of India on Wednesday.

“India Open is happening for the first time and it will see participation from more than 25 countries. Al the boxing nations of the world are going to be in this championship. Like Cuba, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia,” Singh told ANI.

He said the $100,000 India Open will be starting on January 28 at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.

“India will field four teams in this championship. So, a lot of our boxers will get international experience,” the BFI president said.

He also said that India will put up a good show in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and in the world championships that are going to happen.

“India will also participate in the World Series Boxing after several years. The matches will be held in India and the first one will be held on March 23. A lot of action in boxing is to happen throughout the year. And, there is no question that with the kind of preparations, match practice and the priority to the players; the performance is going to be good as it has been over the last one year,” Singh said.

“Focus needs to be really on the sportspersons. There are many federations that are focusing on the sport and the results are there for everyone to see. There are five or six sports that are doing well and are improving every day; there are some that need more work,” Singh said when asked whether politics was hampering sports.