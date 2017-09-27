“25 rapes are committed in India everyday”

This refers to your report “Angry villagers pelt stones at school after rape of class 12 girl” (Sept 20). One would find that the scenario for women seems grim indeed and this will continue till the basic social and economic structures remain unchanged and the law and order agencies show indifference. Public display of big hoardings only serves to excite the young minds. Laws alone cannot put an end to evils that are endemic in the social structure; the government can at least make some attempt to take its own enactments seriously. Crime is endemic to the human condition, but a crime specifically directed at one sex is most despicable and unfortunately, the one that is punished least. According to the Government’s statistics 25 rapes are committed in the country everyday but the unofficial record is in very large number. One would find that rape is a sexual as well as cultural attack which has become a great social problem today. There are many rape cases which have become the headlines of the leading newspapers but the timely actions are not taken. One should see that by giving a deterrent punishment to the rapist this evil of rape would not be solved. Once it is proved that the person is guilty of rape he should be hanged and the women for their self-defence should learn the art of Karate, Judo and if not they should keep a chilli powder in order to escape from the rapist.

