27pc increase in monsoon holiday bookings in 2017: survey

The monsoon season in India, considered lean for the travel industry, seems to be picking up gradually as it saw 27 per cent growth in holiday bookings in 2017, compared to last year, as per MakeMyTrip data.

Of those bookings, 60 per cent Indians travelled overseas during the monsoon this year, says the data of the online travel company.

The data pertained to the bookings made on MakeMyTrip in April-May-June 2016 and April-May-June 2017 for the period of April-May-June-July 2016 and April-May-June-July 2017, respectively.

The data also revealed that Goa, Manali (Himachal Pradesh), Mysore (Karnataka), Ooty (Tamil Nadu) and Shimla (HP) were the top domestic leisure destinations preferred by Indians during the monsoon this year.

Besides, the few fastest growing destinations this season were – Havelock (Andaman and Nicobar), Kasol (Himachal Pradesh, Neemrana (Rajasthan), Silvassa (the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Lansdown (Uttarakhand).

When it came to international vacations for monsoon holidays, short haul destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia remained the clear favourites with Indian travellers, as per the data.

The fastest growing international destinations during the monsoon were, however, a mix of short as well as long haul destinations, according to a spokesperson of MakeMyTrip.

Among the growing international destinations during monsoon, Bali in Indonesia topped the list followed by Krabi in Thailand, Toronto in Canada, Seychelles and Seoul the capital city of South Korea.