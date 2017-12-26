2G murkier acquittal

Murky dealing 2G escaped the special court of judges as he acquitted all 18 accused including the former telecom minister A Raja and DMK’s MP Kanimozhi in three 2G allocation cases filed by the CBI and enforcement Directorate and it is a retrograde step after finding fault with telecom allocation. After honeymoon for almost a decade, DMK and Congress separated after the 2G scam indicted A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi as they received bail first and now acquitted also giving a massive political relief to both DMK and Congress. Former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and 17 others were chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in a special court in connection with a money laundering case relating to the 2G spectrum allocation scam, which the party run Kalaignar TV was allegedly paid Rs 200 crore by the promoters of Swan Telecom. Even Dayalu Ammal, wife of DMK patriarch was not spared in this case despite ailing old age. Now rest is history. Multi crore-scam was eaten away the ex-chequer’s profit thereby causing huge loss and a fall in economic growth of our country. Now DMK mainstays are trumpheting the success even though an appeal will be filed by both CBI and ED on this acquittal. Everything is in total mess as far as judiciary is concerned and their chances of survival in Indian Political scene received a fresh boost. So, it is not a badge honour appears only temporary as the heads will roll once the case is taken to a higher court.

Maniam Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)