3 AAP MLAs booked for assaulting woman in assembly premises

The Delhi Police has registered a case against three Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLAs for allegedly manhandling and abusing a woman in the assembly premises recently.

In her complaint, the woman has accused Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh of abusing and thrashing her on June 28, the police said.

“I had gone to see the proceedings of the House, but could not get the pass for the Visitor’s Gallery. And, while I was standing outside the building, a group of men, who were engaged in a scuffle, came towards me.

“I was peacefully standing when Jarnail Singh and Amanatullah Khan came outside and cornered me into a room where two people were already being beaten up. Later Somnath Bharti also joined,” she wrote.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the three. “FIR under section 323/342/354/ 354A(1)/509/34 IPC was registered at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of a lady against 3 MLAs about the incident of June 28 Investigation is in progress,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the complaint had not reached his office and that the police “cannot lodge any FIR pertaining to an incident within Vidhan Sabha premises” on their own.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, called the development “vendetta politics”.

“This is vendetta politics by the Centre. We are surprised that the police has arrested only 15 of our MLAs (since coming to power),” he said.