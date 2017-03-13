35 killed, dozens missing in garbage dump landslide

A landslide swept through a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, killing at least 35 people and leaving several dozen missing, residents said, as officials vowed to relocate those who called the landfill home.

Addis Ababa city spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges said most of the dead were women and children, and more bodies were expected to be found in the coming hours. It was not immediately clear what caused Saturday night’s landslide at the Koshe Garbage Landfill, which buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings.

The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital’s garbage for more than 50 years.