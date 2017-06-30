Aamchi Drive to compete with Ola, Uber

Kaali-peeli taxis which have been facing tough competition from taxi cab services like Ola and Uber have launched their own app, Aamchi Drive to attract customers. Ever since app based cabs have started functioning kaali-peeli taxis have been witnessing a sharp decline in their business. Today Ola and Uber have become the first choice of Mumbaikars for commuting to office and other purposes. The customer friendly measures adopted by these cabs have attracted people towards them. However, kaali-peeli taxis are trying woo back their old customers by becoming technology savvy and launching Aamchi Drive app.

Through this app, citizens can easily book taxis using their smartphones. Commuters have a choice to book both AC and non AC cabs through the app. Few months back taxi men had launched their app which was promoted as a customer friendly app but it failed to click with commuters. Mumbaikars welcomed the initiative taken by the taxi union to launch the new app. According to them, it will ease their commuting woes and provide better service. More than 5,000 people have already downloaded the app.

Satish Rohankar a Borivali resident said, “I often hire an Ola cab for travelling towards my office. After the launch of Aamchi Drive app, I am definitely going to use it to book kaali-peeli taxis.”

Nitin Jadhav a financial consultant employed with a firm in Andheri said, “I am definitely looking forward to use the new app launched by taxi union. Time has come for the kaali-peeli taxis to introduce customer friendly measures to woo back their old commuters. I had used the app but it is very slow.”

Samit Desai a marketing executive employed with a private firm in Goregaon said, “Kaali-peeli taxis have been facing intense competition from Ola and Uber cabs. Many times they have protested to urge the government to regulate the functioning of these services. But now they have transformed themselves by launching the new app which will definitely improve their image among commuters.”

Rahul Singh a Kandivali resident said, “I used to commute to my office at Malad through BEST buses. Since buses don’t arrive on time I often reach my office late. From now onwards, I will book kaali peeli taxis which will definitely make my life better.”

Henceforth taxi drivers can’t refuse fares if customer books a taxi through the app. The app displays an estimated fare for both ac and non ac cabs. Commuters have the option of making payment through cash and mobile wallets. A panic button is installed on the app which can be used during emergencies. Customer can book a taxi easily which will pick him up from his door step.

The app, available on Android and iOS, was developed by Sun Telematics Private Limited. The Bangalore-based developer has tried to keep the booking process functional and similar to existing apps.

Commuters simply have to go through a one-time registration process before they can book their first ride. They can also book taxis for others. The base fare for non AC is Rs 22 for 1.5 km and for ac it is Rs 28 for the same distance.

