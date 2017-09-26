Aamir could not say no when this young achiever presented him award!

Aamir Khan recently made an appearance at an honorary men’s award function in Mumbai, where he was bestowed with honour and books by none other than the young achiever Poorna Malavath.

The ‘Dangal’ actor, who usually shies away from accepting awards, could not refuse the honour presented by Poorna and graciously accepted the award for ‘Creative Maverick of the Year’.

Poorna Malavath rose to fame after climbing the Mount Everest at the age of 13. She is one of the youngest achievers of India.

The actor was extremely humbled on receiving the honour from none other than India’s youngest achiever as it also traces Aamir’s multi-faceted creative journey of being an actor, director and a successful producer.

The actor has time and again treated the audience in different capacities with content-driven cinema that has achieved critical and commercial acclaim.

On the work front, the ‘PK’ star is busy fulfilling duties in the capacity of a producer for his upcoming film ‘Secret Superstar’ and is also gearing up for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Recently, the actor was on a promotional tour to Baroda to celebrate Navaratri with the masses.