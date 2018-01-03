AAP ignores Kumar Vishwas for Rajya Sabha

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas expressed his anger for not being included in Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s final list of candidates for election to Rajya Sabha. Expressing his anger towards the autocratic functioning of the party under Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas said, ”I have been punished for speaking the truth.”

Kumar Vishwas, a popular AAP leader, however, appealed to the AAP workers to continuing their tirade against corruption and one-upmanship in the party. The reactions from Kumar Vishwas came minutes after the party announced the names of Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta as its nominees for the Rajya Sabha.

The announcement was made by Kejriwal’s close associate and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta are the final names for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi,” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

While Sanjay Singh is a senior party leader, Sushil Gupta is a businessman and ND Gupta is a chartered accountant by profession. The central leadership of Delhi’s ruling party clearly ignored party heavyweight and one of AAP’s founding members, Kumar Vishwas in the process.

There were several names in the contention within the AAP for the three seats for the Upper House of Parliament that goes to polls in the mid-January. The election has also created bitterness in the party. Probably, this could be the reason why the party delayed the announcement of the candidates.

Senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who has reportedly been at odds with the AAP central leadership for some time now, was earlier considered to be one of the strongest contenders. However, apparently due to his present equation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he was not considered for the Upper House.

ED searches yield Rs 40 cr-worth precious stones, gold in Rose Valley case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed it has found incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at showrooms of Adrija Gold Corporation in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case.

“ED recovers and seizes incriminating documents, 72 kg of 22 carat and 18 kg of 18 carat gold ornaments, diamonds and precious stones valued at Rs 40 crore during searches at M/s Adrija Gold Corporation Ltd. in connection with Rose Valley case,” the agency said in a tweet.

The agency launched search operations — which lasted over 26 hours — across three showrooms of the jewellery company that had allegedly obtained long-term loans from various Rose Valley Group firms owned by chit fund scam accused Gautam Kundu.

The agency has been probing the diversion of funds from the Rose Valley Group’s deposit taking companies. According to the agency’s official, the Directorate focused on the jewellery company as it appeared to be one of the channels through which funds were routed from Rose Valley Group’s main firms.

In 2016, in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets of the company, including eight hotels and 12 high-end cars, carrying a face value of Rs 1,250 crore.

Thousands of people were allegedly cheated in West Bengal, Odisha and in some north eastern states in the chit fund scam.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency had registered an FIR against the company and its Chairman Gautam Kundu in 2014. Kundu was arrested by the agency in 2015.