Aaron Carter breaks down during performance at gay club

Singer Aaron Carter got emotional as he performed for the first time since coming out as bisexual.

The singer even broke down in tears at one point while he was playing a song he had written for his now ex-girlfriend, Madison Parker, at gay bar Hamburger Mary’s in his hometown in Brandon, Florida, reported Us weekly.

The 29-year-old star, who recently opened up about his sexuality, was swamped by the support from his fans and the LGBT community at the sold-out show.

“Yes, I’m a bisexual man. That right there is gorgeous, you’re gorgeous and he’s kind of cute,” Carter said, pointing at guys in the crowd.

“I am who I am and I’m going to play you guys a song that no one has ever heard and it is called ‘Hard to Love’. Because, to be honest with you, I’m really hard to love.