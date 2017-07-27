Abhishek Duhan, last seen in Sultan, bags Rohit Shetty’s next!

Salman, directly and indirectly, has made a lot of people’s career and he’s done it again. Abhishek Duhan who had a minor role in Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ has managed to bag a role in Director Rohit Shetty’s next installment of Golmaal which is titled ‘Golmaal Again’ as the rumor goes.

Abhishek was actually taken in as an assistant to Rohit Shetty for the film but Rohit felt the part would actually suit Abhishek and he gave it to him and Abhishek accepted gracefully. Abhishek has few more projects in the pipeline after he’s done with ‘Golmaal Again’.