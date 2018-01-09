The Academy reveals first ‘Oscars’ poster with Jimmy Kimmel

With Golden Globes handing out winners, the race to the Oscars has become quite interesting. And in advance of Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars press tour, ‘The Academy’ released a first look at the 90th Oscars official key art featuring the late-night host.

Scribbled across the top is a question, “What could possibly go wrong?”

With last year’s Best Picture mix-up between ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’, it’s safe to assume new precautions will be taken for this year’s ceremony.

This will be Kimmel’s second consecutive year as host. He got heaps of praise for his presentation and the jokes. Last year’s producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also are returning to produce the 2018 show.

In an interview with a leading US publication in December, the 50-year-old host shared that human error shouldn’t be an issue this year.

“I hope that we don’t top that. I don’t want to have the first and second biggest blunders in the history of television on my watch,” noted Kimmel.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.