Actors should respect audience, says Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is of the view that actors should respect their audience and not look down upon them.

“After working for so many years on film stories, with film people (celebrities), people who are watching films matter. As you wake up in the morning you should have respect for them (audience) and not look down upon them saying audience are silly they don’t understand my films, I think they understand everything,” Shah Rukh told reporters at an event on Thursday evening.

“One should respect their work. I am shy, I don’t have sense of extra confidence, I take help of people who are backstage. I prepare a lot when I am on stage and I don’t always get it right,” the 51-year-old actor said.

He was talking at a press conference to launch the ‘Indian Academy Awards’ (IAA), executed by Cineyug. The awards aim at bringing together the talents of Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood (southern film industry).

Shah Rukh said, “The more the awards, the merrier it is. I am honoured to be part of the launch of first Indian Academy Awards. It will be great to see all of them together (celebrities from different film worlds). We want to take Indian cinema (to) international (platform).”

Indian Academy Awards will be a two-day extravaganza of live performances and fashion shows, to be held on July 7 and 8 next year at Silicon Valley in the US.