Adopt safety measures while digging roads

Roads dug up for development works could be a nightmare for both pedestrians and motorists, particularly when safety boards cautioning road-users are not put in place around such work sites. One would notice that MMC had already incurred a heavy expenditure for resurfacing roads and any further digging activities will cause irreparable damage. It is also noticed that long trenches dug up on the roads by civic agencies and service providers are not fenced off with reflective tapes that would warn motorists at night. Simple measures like cordoning off the portion of the dug up road can go a long way in improving safety on the roads. With the lack of sufficient safety measures, road-users and school children often face the hazard of accidents. Further, the government agencies involved in development projects must place an information board at the site about the contractor, his contact number and details of the project including the scheduled date of completion. Fencing off the construction site with either tin sheet or reflective tapes has to be made compulsory. Work permission must be withdrawn if contractors are found to violate rules.

