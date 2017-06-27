Aggressive behaviour of protestors

The constant inflammatory speeches and statements of the separatists of Kashmir have kept mob in a constantly aggressive mode. To give vent to their anger through aggressive behaviour any small insignificant reason is enough. Case in point being, the death of the police officer posted at the mosque who was stoned to death by the mob. A rumour that this officer was photographing the people led to argument which then culminated in the enraged mob lynching the officer. Do the security agencies have to seek permission of the people about what to do or not to fulfil their duties? The notion that they can do anything and no one can do anything to them is a thought which has been instilled firmly in the minds of the local people. And so they give two hoots to the law and order machinery and keep challenging it.

Local people do not listen or obey the security agencies. And in the process, they have now, with the advantage of numbers, begun killing the security officers who are on duty. Harsh punishment has to be awarded to those who have indulged in this inhuman act. Why are all those who objected to Major Gogoi’s action quiet now? When the police or the army need to shoot to bring the situation under control and some people in the unruly crowd are killed; the situation has made more stressful by talking about victim’s human rights. Has the state and central government thought of the state of mind of the security forces when they see their brother officers killed while discharging their duties? We cannot be sympathetic about anyone whose objective is to keep Kashmir in a volatile state.

Vilas Pundle

