AI employee sacked for hiding gold biscuits in mobile battery space

An employee of state carrier Air India has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out four gold biscuits hidden in the battery space of a mobile phone and was later sacked.

A senior official in the airport security said the incident occurred at about 10 AM when a CISF jawan intercepted Khan Mohammed Arif near the lift area in the terminal-2 of the airport.

He was frisked and four gold biscuits of 100gms each were found concealed in the battery space of his mobile phone, the official said.

“The staff of AIATSL (Air India Air Transport Services Limited), a subsidiary of Air India, who is detained by the security agency in Mumbai has been terminated with immediate effect,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

Arif was working as a customer agent with AI’s subsidiary, the security official said.

He told the CISF personnel that he got the biscuits from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai, he said.

Arif has been handed over to Customs authorities for further probe.