Ajay Devgn Launches Striking Poster of ‘Taanaji’ on Social media!

Across India, history books have exulted praises about the bravery and courage of Taanaji Malusare, the Subedaar of the Maratha Regiment under the command of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his inseparable friend and confidant. Taanaji is known as one of the bravest Maratha warriors, synonymous with valor and heroism, and superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to bring his epic story to the big screen with a Magnum Opus releasing in 2019!

The actor launched the strikingly artistic poster of ‘TAANAJI’, directed by Om Raut, on his Twitter handle saying, “He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare.”

Planned on a lavish scale recreating the thrilling bygone era, Taanaji is directed by Om Raut, known for directing the critically and commercially successful Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the aspiring role of Taanaji, Shivaji’s trusted general, who was deputed to head the mission to capture Kondana Fort (today’s Sinhagad) from the claws of Mughal Empire.

Taanaji: A Presentation of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Ajay Devgn. A production of Ajay Devgn film Productions and WaterGate Production in association with Dashami Studioz.