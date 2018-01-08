Akshay not bothered with possible clash of Padman, Padmavati

There is a buzz that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” may hit the theatres the same day as “Padman”, but actor Akshay Kumar is hopeful that both the movies do well in the holiday weekend.

“Padmavati”, which missed its December 1 release date due to controversy over its plot, has been finally given a go ahead by the censor board and according to grapevine, the producers are planning January 25 release – the same day as R Balki-directed “Padman”.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to ‘Padmavat’.

Asked about his reaction on the possible clash of the two films, Akshay said, “It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day.

“Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them,” he told reporters.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Akshay’s “Padman” co-star, Sonam Kapoor said she would wait for an official announcement from the team of “Padmavati”.

Sonam said, “It is not announced officially, isn’t it? If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don’t believe in competition.”

“And honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film (‘Padmavati’) release.”