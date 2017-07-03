Alert officials averted fire mishaps

Motorists lauded the work of traffic police and fire brigade personnel for their crisis management skills that prevented gas leak mishap.

Massive traffic jam was witnessed on Ghod-bunder road after a gas tanker belonging to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) overturned causing severe hardships to motorists. Due to the intervention of traffic police and fire brigade officials a tragedy similar to the gas tanker explosion that claimed 157 persons in Bahawalpur, Pakistan was averted. Motorists had called the control room to inform about the accident as fire brigade officials from Thane and Mira-Bhayander had rushed to the spot.

Vehicular traffic towards Vasai and Thane side were stopped at a distance of 100 metres where the accident had occurred. Vehicles heading towards Vasai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Borivali and Mumbai remained stuck on the roads. Since traffic was halted people had to remain seated in their vehicles for a long period of time. Motorists lauded the work of traffic police and fire brigade personnel for their crisis management skills that prevented mishap.

The tanker had overturned after trying to take a turn at Kajupada. The driver and other persons accompanying him have fled from the spot.

“The tanker was on its way to Mira Road. The gas in the tanker started leaking and we have asked technical personnel from the BPCL to plug the leakage. The fire brigade personnel are trying to put out the leakage” District Disaster Management Officer Manashri Mhatre of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation said.

The traffic police have appealed citizens to refrain from using Ghodbunder Road until normalcy is restored. However, villagers in the area remained unaffected due to the accident.

“Rescue efforts will lead to a jam along Ghodbunder Road and will also lead to traffic diversion from Mumbai and Bhiwandi,” said Mahesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Thane rural.

Ashmit Joshi, “My vehicle has been stranded on road since last three hours after the tanker had overturned. The driver might have driven the vehicle recklessly which resulted into this mishap.”

Arvind Sharma, a tempo driver said, “Severe traffic jam is being witnessed on the Ghodbunder road. However, we should applaud the efforts taken by fire brigade officials and RTO officials as major mishap have been averted. They worked hard to ease the woes of commuters.”