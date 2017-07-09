Alex Rodriguez takes JLo to New York’s Yankee stadium

Alex Rodriguez is currently busy giving his lady love Jennifer Lopez a tour of his old stomping ground.

The former baseball professional visited New York’s Yankee Stadium with Lopez on Friday, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The couple attended Milwaukee Brewers game at the stadium.

Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton also took a picture with Lopez before the game.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez shared, “Three Bronx Bombers @arod @thejudge44 @yankees #allstarsonly” alongside a snap of them with Yankees player Aaron Judge.