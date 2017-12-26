All equal before the law

Lalu Yadav comparing himself to Ambedkar is the biggest joke of the century. Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was the father of Indian Constitution while Lalu Yadav is the professor of corruption, scams and ‘lootmar’ (theft and bribery). He is the biggest joker Indian politics has ever witnessed and must be given stringent punishment now that he has been convicted in the fodder scam. He is the most corrupt politician our country has ever witnessed and it is shameful as well as an insult to the likes of Ambedkar, Martin Luther King Jr and Mandela with whom he has compared himself.

Politicians including Lalu Yadav think that going to jail is a sacrifice and increasing their TRPs because the system offers them VVIP treatment behind the bars. Corrupt politicians should be lodged in ordinary cells along with other convicts so that they at least repent their evil actions behind bars. A crime is a crime and Indian laws should not differentiate between the powerful and the weak to give a real meaning to the sentencing!

