Amarnath pilgrims attack

Once upon a time Kashmir was considered as a tourist spot but now it has turned into a death trap for tourists. The Anantnag-Pulwama in the Jammu stretch is most dangerous spots and even the election in Anantnag has been postponed indefinitely due to security concerns. Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 12 injured when terrorists opened fire at a patrol vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The vehicle came under fire at Anantnag at night. The attack took place when quick response teams of the Army had withdrawn from the highway around sunset, making the vehicle vulnerable. Batengo is a small stopover at Khanabal with sparse population and large swathes of fields. Six of the seven killed hailed from Gujarat’s Valsad district.

According to sources, 60 passengers were travelling in the bus as they mostly hail from Surat, Valsad and Daman. The bus belonged to Om travels in Valsad in South Gujarat. It left Gujarat on 2nd July. The mini-bus was proceeding from Jammu to Srinagar and was travelling against the advisory not to ply after sunset. The police had asked all vehicles carrying pilgrims to cross the Jawahar Tunnel in daylight and avoid travelling in the Valley after sundown. Political parties have condemned the attack. These terrorists are the enemies of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Jammu to Srinagar path via Anantnag and Lethpora is most vulnerable place after 6 pm and the return journey undertaken at the odd hour was the reason for the attack on pilgrim’s mini bus.

Nickil Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)