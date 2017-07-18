Amarnath Pilgrims killed in bus accident

There are too many accidents involving pilgrims in India. The latest one is a bus carrying pilgrims to Amarnath fell into a deep nullah in the Ramban district of Jammu Kashmir and this is a more serious one after the terror attack on pilgrims near Anantnag. The main reason for the accidents during rainy season is the slippery and narrow roads to negotiate in the hilly region. During rainy season the roads are slippery as the bus plunges into a valley killing most of the passengers. Nearly 16 members died in a most cruel accident. This is a tragedy which occurred on the Highway for the Amarnath pilgrims as the bus falls into deep gorge. Jammu and Kashmir Transport Corporation bus carrying devotees skidded off the road and turned turtle in a gruesome accident. This is the second major tragedy to affect the Amarnath yatris this year.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)