Amarnath Yatra: US condemns terror attack on pilgrims

The US on Tuesday deplored the attack on Amarnath pilgrims and said it condemned all acts of terrorism.

It also extended its “deepest” condolences to the families and “all those affected”.

“We deplore the attack on #Amarnath pilgrims & condemn all acts of terrorism. Deepest condolences to the families & all those affected,” the US ambassador’s official Twitter post said.

The US has appointed Kenneth I Juster as its ambassador to India but he is yet to take office.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night.

The bus, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was on its way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

The bus was not part of the Amarnath yatra convoy and was plying after the 7 pm deadline imposed by the security officials on the movement of the yatra vehicles.

Security has been beefed up along all routes leading to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts respectively.