Amy Jackson all set to play Saturn Girl in ‘Supergirl’

American superhero show ‘Supergirl’ is all set to get a tadka of ‘Bollywood’.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is set to make her acting debut in US with The CW’s ‘Supergirl’ series.

The British-born Bollywood actress will make her debut in season 3 as Imra Ardeen, a.k.a Saturn Girl, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need.

Ardeen was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats.

In the comics, Saturn Girl is a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a 31st-century superhero team tied to Superboy.

The role marks Jackson’s U.S. debut, having begun her career as a model and since established herself as one of India’s leading ladies.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer ‘2.0,’ a sequel to 2010 hit ‘Robot’.

Season 3 of ‘Supergirl’ starts on October 9.