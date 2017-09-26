Anand wins, Harika draws in Rd 3 of IOM International Chess

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand notched up a win over German International Master Lubbe Nikolas but Harika Dronavalli played out a draw against Swedish Grand Master Nils Grandelius in the third round of the Isle of Man International Tournament.

Playing with white pieces, Anand was more active and showed better precision to outwit his opponent, who is rated 279 points below the Indian, in 42 moves here.

World No. 10 Harika, also playing from the white side of the board, started off with an attacking frame of mind but her opponent was equally up for the challenge as the duo decided to sign truce after 45 moves.

Anand will face Latvian grandmaster Shirov Alexei, while Harika will take on French Grandmaster Laurent Fressinet in the fourth round.

Among other Indians in fray, Vidit Gujrathi, the second strongest Indian in the field, defeated USA’s Brown Michael William, while Harsha Bharathakoti, 17-year-old national junior champion, played out a draw with Englishman Jones Gawain.

Swapnil Dhopade also drew with Peruvian grandmaster Granda Zuniga Julio E, while Sunilduth Lyna lost to Uzbek Grandmaster Kasimdzhanov Rustam.

The tournament has a formidable field of 160 players, including 30 Indians in fray.