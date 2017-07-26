Andaz Apna Apna 2 won’t include Salman Khan or Aamir Khan: Rajkumar Santoshi

A leading Mumbai daily recently reported that Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed the sequel to his cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ but has also denied any possibility of Salman Khan or Aamir Khan being in it. It did come as a surprise to us. The report also quoted him saying, “”For humor, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20-year-old is chasing a girl. A 45-50-year-old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed that he obviously wants to make the sequel but doesn’t want to rush into it. He is waiting for a fresh and worthy script. As for the casting, Santoshi said, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan have amazing comic timings and can make for a great cast in the anticipated sequel.

Interestingly earlier this year, Raveena Tandon also commented on her casting in the anticipated sequel to ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ by saying, “”I would love to be game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there. Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and Lolo (Karishma) and saying ‘hamaari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein” and they will be running after 21-year-old heroines. So that’s how the sequel’s gonna start.”