Angelina Jolie slammed on twitter for her casting method

Angelina Jolie in a recent interview with a leading Hollywood magazine spoke about many things, her divorce with Bradd Pitt, her health issues, and the thing which grabbed everyone’s eye ball was when she told them how she executed the casting for her upcoming Netflix Documentary, ‘First they killed my father’ with impoverished children.

She went on explaining, “”In order to find their lead, the casting directors set up a game: they put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie,” the article said. Jolie eventually settled on Sareum Srey Moch because she was ‘the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time. When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back. When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”

Here are few twitter reactions, “Angelina Jolie is crazy. What a cruel psychological game to play with impoverished children.”, “Why would Angelina Jolie subject impoverished children to this cruel scheme?”, “Angelina Jolie really played a psychological game w/ impoverished kids instead of, you know, just having them audition like a normal person”, “Angelina Jolie is borderline a sociopath, I don’t get why people are shocked every time they hear she does something crazy”.

Well, we are no one to comment but if were to comment we would consider her to be a sociopath more so than a method artist.