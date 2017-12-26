Anil Kapoor’s ‘extra-special’ b’day celebration with ‘Race 3’ cast

Anil Kapoor had a jhakaas birthday party with superstar Salman Khan and the cast of ‘Race 3’.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star, who turned 61 on December 24, celebrated the special day with the entire team on Christmas.

He took to Twitter to share the pictures and wrote alongside, “Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes!”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Race 3’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.