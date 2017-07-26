Anne Hathaway to become ‘Barbie’?

Anne Hathaway will reportedly star in for Sony’s next production, Barbie. This oscar winner is in talks with the movie studio and will probably will put on the outfit which was originally meant for Amy Schumer. Yes, Amy Schumer was already announced to star in Sony’s Barbie in December, but later on dropped out in March due to scheduling conflicts.

Director Alethea Jones too is in talks to direct the film. And as per our sources, Sony isn’t planning to move the release date of the film as it was already scheduled, on 29 June, 2018. The only problem is, if Sony isn’t able to close the deal with Anne, what will change? The release date, the cast, or the existence of the film?