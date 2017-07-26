Anupam Kher wishes President Ram Nath Kovind

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is next on the list to wish India’s 14th President Ram Nath Kovind for assuming the President’s office. Anupam Kher took to Twitter and said, “Honourable Mr. President. Wishing you all the strength & great health to lead India to best of your abilities. We are with you. Jai Hind.”

Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017

Ram Nath Kovind swore in as the President of India on 25th July 2017 taking the office from Ex- President Pranab Mukherjee beating his opponent Meira Kumar. Ram Nath Kovind’s win is historic because he became the second Dalit to sit the office after 10th President K. R. Narayanan.

Interestingly, Anupam Kher himself is prepping for his role in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, which is based on the life of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the economist, and politician, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The film is based on the book written by Sanjay Baru with a similar title. Sanjay Baru has served Dr. Manmohan Singh as his media advisor.