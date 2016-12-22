Anusha Dandekar in no rush to get married soon

Actress-singer Anusha Dandekar says she and her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra can wait for marriage.

Asked if they have any marriage plan, Anusha said: “I don’t think Karan and I are the kind of people who will rush to the aisle. We are blessed to wake up everyday and get to do what we love to do as a job and we are very happy that we have each other as support.”

Anusha, who is currently co-hosting the second season of the reality show “MTV Love School” with Karan, says it is nice to have a partner who is living the same life like her.

“It’s just nice to have a partner, who lives the exactly same life like me, and stand, understand and be happy with each other… I think more than marriage …it is so great that we are in a such a good space that we don’t need marriage to kind of seal the deal…We can wait,” she added.

Talking about Karan, Anusha said: “He is a really funny guy. I think when you have a best friend, boyfriend, a partner in crime, a co-host and everything in one, it is the best kind of relationship.”