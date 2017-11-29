Anushka to play the lead in Shree Narayan Singh’s next film?

According to recent buzz, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh is once again working on a social issue-driven film. Shree’s Mukambika Pictures and Prernaa Arora’s Kriarj Entertainment is teaming up for the women-centric film titled, ‘Jasmine – story of a leased womb’.

According to a source, “Anushka is Shree’s first choice. He will soon meet her and give her a narration.”

Talking about the film, Shree said, “Jasmine is the journey of a girl to motherhood, of eternal love between a mother and a child. I have always wanted to work on a women centric film and I’m able to do so.”

Reportedly, the film will be shot in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The makers are planning to roll the film by early next year.