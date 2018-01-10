Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ to release on Holi weekend

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror mystery film ‘Pari’ will release on the Holi weekend.

The 29-year-old took to her Twitter handle and shared the teaser.

It was captioned, “Sweet dreams guys… #HoliWithPari”‘

This movie, which is Anushka’s Sharma’s third venture as a producer, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

Previously, the actress shared the first look poster of ‘Pari’.

The film marks the debut of Prosit Roy.