Ariana Grande & Mac Miller can’t live without each other

It’s been almost a year since Ariana Grande and Mac Miller started dating and they’ve been in love ever since. A close source to leading online portal confirmed that, “Everything is perfect with them, they were very much in love beforehand and it only enhanced after the Manchester tragedy. There aren’t any problems in their relationship, all is well. They are a strong couple.”

Mac Miller was the one who handled Ariana emotionally after May 22 Manchester concert bombing which left 22 dead. Mac Miller was with her the whole time and that incident has brought them closer than ever, now.

The source even said, “He really proved himself to her through that. He makes her laugh and he is the one person that treats her like a normal person in a business where there is so many fake people. They trust each other. He is a genuine guy and she appreciates everything he does because it comes from a really great place,”