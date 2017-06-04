Arnold Schwarzenegger was ‘creepy’ for Hollywood

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger was told he was “too creepy” for leading roles in Hollywood.

The 69-year-old actor, who shot to fame after “Hercules in New York”, was warned he could never be a leading man because of his Austrian dialect and bulky frame, reported Femalefirst.

“They used to say ‘your body is too big’. This is the 1970s and people like Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino and Woody Allen, they are sex symbols. I said ‘Oh Jesus’.

“Then they said ‘Plus your accent gives me the creeps. We can use you maybe to play a Nazi or something like that’,” Schwarzenegger says.