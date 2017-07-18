Arrogance of Great Cheats

If the whole family is in America and England what is there to miss in India? This carefree remark was made by the Great Cheat Businessman Liquor baron Vijay Mallya to some reporters recently. Mallya is so arrogant because the government has not taken steps that will make the criminals worry about the punishment awarded to them after committing crimes. Till now the Government has given protection to businessmen like Vijay Mallya, strengthening the suspicion that Mallya in turn, must have given donation to political parties. The scriptures in praise of Bharat; say that in all the five continents the Bharat sub-continent is pious people reside. The country has had a tradition of sacrificing pleasure and comfort for the good of the people. But instead of following that Mallya is following the saying ‘Will take a loan and drink ghee’ this is the Charwak philosophy which he has decided to follow so why will he have any feeling of patriotism? The school curriculum has an absences of topics like patriotism, the glorious history of the nation, duty towards the country, culture and social obligation; causing a generation people who would like to enjoy the Good times. To prevent a continuance of this it is necessary to have lessons inculcating national pride and patriotism in the primary school.

Manasi Joshi

