Arvind Kejriwal to visit Jijabai’s birthplace on Jan 12

Since its inception, Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra has been at the forefront of the anti corruption crusade in Maharashtra. In the past few months, the party’s organisation in the state has grown by leaps and bounds with ‘Observers’ being appointed in 240 assemblies in the state. On September 10, AAP held a massive convention of farmers in Amravati which was followed by a number of events and protests across the state raising issues ranging from unfair toll charges to the rights of Bachat Gats. AAP stood shoulder to shoulder with former Minister Yashwant Sinha for the demands of the farmers in Akola.

AAP National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon expressed, “The birth mother of Swaraj, Rajmata Jijabai remains the most towering beacon of women empowerment in the world even 420 years after she was born. She established the foundation of the Maratha Empire in Pune and gave us Shivaji Maharaj, a leader whose bravery and justice are unmatched in annals of history.”

Chief Minister of Delhi and the National Convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Rajmata Jijabai’s birthplace at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana on January 12 next year to commemorate her birth anniversary. He will be joined by Maharashtra Prabhari and AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and all the leaders and volunteers of AAP Maharashtra.

“After paying our respects to Jijamata and invoking her blessing, AAP will hold a rally at Sindkhed wherein Delhi CM Kejriwal will make some important announcements,” Menon further stated.