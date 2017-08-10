Ashwin shines

In a bitter competition for a spinner’s spot one man emerged as the best from the shackles as Ashwin did in recent times in test match cricket. Another high 5 for Ashwin put him ahead of Harbhajan Singh and he is a trump card bowler for Team India. Whenever skipper Kohli seeks a breakthrough he brings on Ashwin and he obliges him with a wicket. Ashwin was able to get the left handed batsmen’s wickets and that is the plus point for the team. His control of over length and flight is admirable and that gives him an added advantage on even true wickets. His carrom ball foxed world’s best batsmen in the world and his accuracy allowed him to get 26th tally of five wickets haul in the Colombo Test. Now he is just behind Anil Kumble in the tally of 5 wickets haul among the Indian bowlers. Muthiah Muralidharan, the record holder for highest number of wickets in Test match cricket could take only 24 haul of five wickets in 96 innings. Ashwin is the leading wicket taker in International cricket and he is magical spells round the world help our team to win series overseas also in recent times. He was the pick of the off spinners in India and by the time he touches the age of 35 he will surely surpass all the records if he continues to strike form at home and abroad. Ashwin can win matches on his own and he is a key bowler for India.

