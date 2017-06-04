AV Impact Chhugani gets possession of his flat

Life was tough for Mr Chhugani who had to overcome various obstacles to get the custody of his flat.

After fighting a long legal battle, Indur K Chhugani has finally got the possession of his flat. Life was tough for Mr Chhugani who had to overcome various obstacles to get the custody of his flat. However, his task is far from over as he has to reclaim property documents and receive compensation due to him for 12 years of harassment. He is planning to seek the assistance of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). AV had published report, ‘Why media is silent on my case asks victim’ on 20th June, 2016 mentioning about the hardships undergone by Chhugani for claiming the possession of his flat.

“My victory against the banks and courts is not yet complete. I need to pressurise the banks, so that they handover me the property documents. I will also seek compensation for the mental harassment undergone by me for 12 years. I don’t want to go through the time consuming litigation process,” said Chhugani.

“Both Punjab National Bank and Bharat Overseas Bank possess false valuation reports of the two flats as they have forged documents showing 400 sq ft flat as 1700 sq ft valued at Rs 2.04 crores. They also are in possession of the sale deed of the flat purchased six months prior to the mortgage in 1998 in which the price of the flat is mentioned as Rs 26.72 lakhs,” he added.

The bank had maintained forged No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the society. In the document it was mentioned as the society has given NOC for mortgage and confirmed area of each flat as 1700 sq ft.

Even though Chhugani had taken up this matter with the CBI two years back but they failed to initiate any action against Punjab National Bank. He possesses all the documents in support of his claim.

Earlier Chhugani had almost become almost homeless and was fighting a legal battle for the possession of his flats. He was kept in police custody for 6 days in 2005. His wife and son was also arrested (they obtained anticipatory bail). Chhugani alleged the police for extorting Rs 50,000 from his family to not harm him during police custody. He had filed petition with Supreme Court and also written letters to the Prime Minister and the President stating the atrocities that he faced but the letters went unanswered.

Order passed in his favour by Sessions Court stated that “The fallacious observations of the then MPID Court are reproduced, there is no convincing material available on record against the notice to Chhugani regarding the alleged removing of seal of property attached by the order of the Court and making illegal entry into the property attached by the Court and especially in the light of registration of FIR into the matter. The said show-cause dated 22.3.2005 is hereby discharged.” (the Judges were A R Joshi and A M Khanwilkar of Bombay High Court)