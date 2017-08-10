AV values its readers

I always wanted to be a writer. I pursued a course in journalism but did not know where to start. When ‘Afternoon Voice’ was first published, I tried my hand at writing letters to the editor for the ‘Letters to the editor’ page. I wrote one letter after another and they were all was published without too much editing. This gave me an opportunity to contribute more letters for the newspaper. Since all my letters were being published, I made it a daily habit of writing letters to the newspaper. Today, I write letters on various topics and am not at all afraid of writing against our corrupt MLAs, politicians, Prime Minister or police. I really appreciate your journalists and their passionate job that despite being beaten many times, they don’t give up and provide us with news.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)