Avengers 4 feels ‘bittersweet’, says Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson has said she feels “bittersweet” about not starring in a Marvel movie after the “Avengers 4”.

The 33-year-old actor plays the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers 4”.

“It’s bittersweet to imagine not having these films to come back to. I’ve been living this story with these people for 10 years through ups and downs. We’ve built a great family,” Johansson told Vanity Fair.

“Personally, it feels like a loss. There’s gain that comes with that for each one of us. We have Brie Larson on this film. She’s here before shooting the stand-alone Captain Marvel movie so we get to watch her get her feet wet for real,” she added.

Johansson said she is excited for the new generation and optimistic about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s very surreal for me to watch these new cast members come in and get their feet wet and breathe new life into these characters that are so iconic. I feel a lot of joy for the next generation.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling but overall it’s a positive one. I feel good about the work we’ve done and the work I’ve done,” she said.