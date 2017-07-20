Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi first look out!

The makers of Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi have released the first look of the film and it looks far more intriguing than we’d expected. The poster shows Kriti lying down with and trying to hide her face with a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. Now, there could be so many meanings behind it, let’s not go into that.

The first look was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana on his Instagram account and he captioned the image as, “यह किताब कमाल की है !!! The first look of #Bareillykibarfi releasing 18th August”

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, shared the look with caption, “This book changed my life.. here’s a glimpse of #BareillyKiBarfi #18th August

Kriti Sanon shared the look with a caption, “I can’t believe what I’ve just read!! #BareillyKiBarfi Just can’t wait for you to read it..Here’s a glimpse.” She also changed her Twitter name to Bitti, which is the name of her character in the film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2017.