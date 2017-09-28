Bad to raise politics at foreign land

Neither it was fair on part of Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi to speak on Indian politics in USA, nor was it good that Prime Minister on an earlier occasion criticised earlier UPA regime in India during his foreign visit on issue of corruption. It was funny as usual that Rahul Gandhi defended dynastic politics in India just to defend himself, by calling dynastic politics as normal Indian tradition citing so many examples in state-politics. Rahul Gandhi also said that able ones coming from dynastic Indian politics deserve to be crowned amongst top leaders perhaps considering himself sufficiently able to lead Congress party, even though everyone knows the real fact about his self-certificate for being able to lead a national party.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)