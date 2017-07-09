Ballabhgarh train lynching: Junaid’s father demands death penalty for accused

A day after Haryana Railway Police nabbed the man, who had stabbed a 16-year-old on-board a train in Ballabhgarh, from Maharastra’s Dhule area, the father of deceased Junaid Khan has reportedly demanded death penalty for the accused. The accused has confessed his crime. In light of the arrest, Junaid’s father now demands death penalty for the perpetrators of his son’s death.

“I appeal the government to announce death penalty for the accused and arrest the remaining involved in this case. Such incidents are happening everyday in every parts of the nation. We are living in fear,” Junaid’s father Jalaluddin said.

Junaid’s brother Shakir, who was also attacked during the incident said, that the family appreciates the work done by the police to arrest the main accused.

“I appreciate and want to thank police for their efforts to arrest the main accused and others involved in this case. The whole nation is in an atmosphere of fear due to lynching of any caste or religion,” Shakir said.

Junaid’s family has also demanded police protection in lieu of the arrests, saying that his brother Hashim who was also attacked is the prime witness in the case.

“We feel threatened. We should be given security as those arrested are from nearby village. We want police protection,” Hashim said.

The Faridabad District and Sessions Court on Sunday sent the main accused in the Ballabgarh lynching case to two days police remand. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 11.

GRP Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamal Dev said that the 16-year-old was killed during a fight over a seat in the train and not over beef consumption. He also informed that the 30-year-old accused is being interrogated in Faridabad. “We are interrogating him. It is an ongoing, open investigation. A final picture will emerge only after completion of the interrogation. The accused was identified after a thorough, continuous effort over the last 15 days by our teams,” Dev told media on Sunday.

Earlier, the Haryana Police had arrested four people, including two Delhi government staffers in connection with the lynching.

Haryana police had earlier announced reward of Rs. 2 lakh for information on identity of those involved in the killing of Junaid Khan.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers, Hashim and Sakir, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. His brothers said the attackers had taunted and repeatedly called them “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters”.