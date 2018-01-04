Bandh will serve no purpose

A bandh severely affects the common men. If our politicians really cared about us and the country, then they would not organise bandhs, which result in huge losses to the country, which is already facing an economic crisis. Politicians should find other means of protest. Those politicians who want a bandh should be dealt with strict hands. Daily wage earners lose a day’s salary due to bandhs as they cannot report for work.

